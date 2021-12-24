Queen Elizabeth II will give her traditional Christmas Day speech on Saturday, and judging from a preview photo, this year's event will include a very personal tribute from the queen.

In a nod to Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died earlier this year, the queen, 95, can be seen wearing a special brooch.

The queen's brooch is a special one that she has worn multiple times in the past. Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images

The ornate piece of jewelry, a stunning sapphire chrysanthemum brooch, is the same one she wore for a photo call for her honeymoon with Philip in 1947. The queen wore it again in 2007 to celebrate the couple's 60th or diamond wedding anniversary.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoying a walk during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire in November 1947. Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

The queen and Philip re-visited Broadlands to mark their diamond wedding anniversary on in November 2007. Tim Graham / Getty Images

It's a touching tribute to the man who later became the longest-serving consort in British history. Philip died in April at age 99 and until then, was the eldest member of the royal family. In a recent documentary, Prince Harry called his grandparents an "adorable couple" who shared the most "incredible bond."

During her annual Christmas Day speech, the queen will also be wearing a red dress paired with a multistrand pearl necklace and matching earrings. Typically, Elizabeth also sits by multiple family photos that are displayed on her desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle.

The queen's televised address is a longtime tradition, with the first having been given in 1932 by her father, King George VI, via radio.

Last year, Elizabeth and Philip broke tradition amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and skipped their annual gathering at Sandringham in Norfolk, England. Instead, they opted to spend a quiet Christmas at home in Windsor. This year, she will also celebrate Christmas at Windsor in lieu of a larger gathering at Sandringham.

This isn't the first time since Philip's death that the queen has made a statement with sentimental jewelry. In May, right after his death, she was photographed wearing her "Scarab" brooch that was a personal gift from Philip in 1966 and one of her favorites.

