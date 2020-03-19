Queen Elizabeth: Royals 'ready to play our part' amid coronavirus outbreak

Queen Elizabeth II has shared a message of hope and perseverance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty," the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement Thursday. "We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them."

She also made sure to send a message of hope, encouragement and gratitude to those who are on the front lines treating sick patients and fighting to stop the spread of the virus.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal," she wrote. "We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals today and in the coming days, weeks and months."

As people stay inside and practice social distancing, Queen Elizabeth encouraged them to "find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe."

"I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part," she said.

Last week, Queen Elizabeth rescheduled some public appearances. Her last appearance was March 9 for Commonwealth Day, which also marked Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's final appearance as senior royals.

Other members of the royal family are also staying home during the outbreak, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the two oldest children of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, set to be home-schooled.

Harry and the former Meghan Markle also released a statement this week expressing hope and compassion.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other," they wrote. "We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary."

It was announced Thursday that Harry's Invictus Games, scheduled in The Hague for this May, will be rescheduled.

"We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway," a statement from the Invictus Games read.