Queen Elizabeth returns to work for 1st time since Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth II returned to work Tuesday and resumed her royal duties at Windsor Castle following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, on Friday at the age of 99.

The queen is also preparing for Saturday’s funeral, which is expected to include her son Prince Charles and his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, walking behind Prince Philip’s coffin. The event will mark the first time Harry, William and Charles are together since Harry and wife Meghan's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

“The queen has been left absolutely devastated,” NBC News royal contributor Camilla Tominey told Weekend TODAY last Saturday about the death of her husband.

Traditionally, this funeral would be attended by thousands of people, but it will be scaled back due to the pandemic. The palace plans to honor COVID-19 guidelines, which could mean the queen will sit by herself at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle during the service, as the family will observe social distancing rules by staying 6 feet apart since they are not part of the same household.

Prince Philip married into the royal family, giving him a bond with Princess Diana, who called him “Pa," and helping her understand what it was like to become part of such an institution. He ended letters to her by writing, “With fondest love, Pa.” He also walked with William and Harry at their mother's funeral.

“I’ll walk if you walk,” the Duke of Edinburgh reportedly told his grieving grandsons at a dinner before the funeral took place.

The prince had also said it was hard to adjust to his role in the royal family after getting married.

“There were a lot of problems. Inevitably, it’s an awkward situation to be in,” he told Barbara Walters on TODAY in 1969, later adding that he got used to it.

Queen Elizabeth and Philip had a decadeslong love story, celebrating their 73rd anniversary last November and enjoying a longer union than any other couple in the history of the British monarchy. They had four children, Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

They had eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, with another on the way, as Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, are expecting their second child, a baby girl.

