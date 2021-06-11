From Truman to Biden: Queen Elizabeth's long history of meeting US presidents

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Elizabeth made her first state visit to the United States as queen in October 1957. She met with then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower at a state dinner at the White House on Oct. 20. For the occasion, Eisenhower wore a British Order of Merit that had been awarded to him by the queen's father, King George VI.

Elizabeth with President Dwight D. Eisenhower at a White House state banquet on Oct. 20, 1957. Keystone / Getty Images

Herbert Hoover

After meeting Eisenhower, the queen traveled to New York City, where she also met with former President Herbert Hoover, who had been out of office for 24 years. They gathered at a luncheon hosted by then-New York City Mayor Robert Wagner.

Queen Elizabeth II is flanked by former President Herbert Hoover, left, and New York City Mayor Robert Wagner at the mayor's luncheon in the Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Oct. 21, 1957. AP

John F. Kennedy

During his first year as president, John F. Kennedy, along with first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, traveled to the U.K. for a banquet in his honor. The Kennedys met with the queen and Philip at Buckingham Palace on June 5.

After returning to the U.S., Kennedy sent the queen a birthday message on June 9, adding at the end of his letter, “May I also at the same time say how grateful my wife and I are for the cordial hospitality offered to us by your Majesty and Prince Philip during our visit to London last Monday. We shall always cherish the memory of that delightful evening.”

President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy pose with Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, at Buckingham Palace on June 15, 1961. Mrs. Kennedy's dress was designed by Chez Ninon while the queen wore a Hartnell gown. PhotoQuest / Getty Images

Richard M. Nixon

The queen and then-British Prime Minister Edward Heath met with former President Richard M. Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon on Oct. 3, 1970. They gathered at Chequers, the country home of the prime minister in Buckinghamshire, about 50 miles northwest of London.

The queen with Prime Minister Edward Heath and President Richard Nixon and first lady Pat Nixon at Chequers, Heath's official country residence, in 1970. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Gerald Ford

In 1976, the U.S. celebrated its 200th birthday, kicking off a series of events which included the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence, which coincided with Elizabeth's second state visit. During her trip, she danced with then-President Gerald R. Ford at a state dinner hosted at the White House on July 7. First lady Betty Ford reminisced about the evening in her memoir, "The Times of My Life," which was published in 1978.

Ford wrote, "The Queen was easy to deal with. She was very definite about what she wanted and what she didn't want. She loves Bob Hope and Telly Savalas, so we invited Bob Hope and Telly Savalas — both came — and if I hadn't kept mixing up Your Highness and Your Majesty (he's His Highness, she's Her Majesty) I'd give myself four stars for the way that visit went off."