Protesters stand in solidarity with detained children: Megyn Kelly roundtable

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order reversing his policy of separating migrant children from their parents, but thousands of children still remain detained. NBC’s Craig Melvin is on the ground in McAllen, Texas, speaking to supporters standing in solidarity with children still in custody. Later, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager and Carson Daly join Megyn Kelly to discuss the immigration crisis, as well as how parents should handle grandparents who babysit.