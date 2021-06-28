Producer Ric Romo, beloved member of the TODAY family, has died: 'A ray of positivity'

Today we’re mourning a treasured member of the TODAY family.

Over the weekend, West Coast producer Ric Romo, who joined NBC in 1979 and worked with TODAY for more than 30 years, died at the age of 62.

Ric Romo loved his work — and it showed. NBC News

During his tenure, Ric made his mark covering news that interested viewers all over the world, from O.J. Simpson’s 1995 trial to West Coast earthquakes to perennial red carpet events. And while the subjects of his work changed, one thing remained the same — Ric loved what he did, and those around him loved him.

Ric’s work on the red carpet earned him a warm regard from many of the celebrities he met, including one Hollywood great who also became a great friend to him, the late acting and dancing legend Fred Astaire.

Ric, seen here with his West Coast TODAY family, was known as “a ray of positivity." NBC News

As Carson Daly said on TODAY Monday: “He was a great storyteller; he was incredibly funny. Ric knew everybody on the NBC lot — they knew him — he knew the security guards and all the way up to Johnny Carson himself. He brought a smile to everybody’s face, literally just when Ric walked in the door."

The sudden loss has left his colleagues in Los Angeles reeling — and remembering. To those who worked most closely with the talented writer and producer, he was known as “a ray of positivity,” “light and love,” “the most-loved person in the newsroom” and “always the calm in the storm.”

We'll miss you, Ric. NBC News

“Our staff is just heartbroken at this loss,” said TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

He was known for his kindness and for exuding joy, and that’s how he’ll be remembered here.

Ric, seen here with his wife of 40 years, Carol. NBC News

Ric is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol, his brothers, Jim and Dan, and his sister, Diana. We send our love and condolences to all who were touched by his life.