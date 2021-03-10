Pro golfer Jordan Spieth on Tiger Woods car crash: 'My heart sunk'

Jordan Spieth says his "heart sunk" when he found out about the serious car crash involving friend and fellow golf star Tiger Woods.

The three-time major champion spoke alongside NBC Sports' Mike Tirico on TODAY Wednesday about the one-car rollover in Southern California on Feb. 23 that left Woods needing surgery on his right leg after suffering multiple open fractures in the tibia and fibula bones, as well as injuries to his foot and ankle.

Pro golf star Jordan Spieth (at right) hopes his friend and fellow competitor Tiger Woods can get "back to normal life" after his serious car accident. Sam Greenwood / Getty

"My first reaction was he's already been through so much with different injuries and surgeries and come back from so much to be at the pinnacle of our sport time after time," Spieth, 27, who is gearing up for this week's Players Championship in Florida, said. "My heart sunk. Just like every other player, we owe so much thanks to him for taking our sport really to the next level and providing the opportunities that we have today."

Multiple golfers paid tribute to Woods, 45, last month by wearing Woods' signature red polo shirt and black pants while playing in the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida.

Woods thanked his fans and fellow golfers for the touching gesture in a tweet on Feb. 28 that marked his first public comments since the accident.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Spieth's initial hopes are for Woods to just get back on his feet before he worries about a comeback to the golf course.

"So I think first and foremost, it's, can he recover as well as possible, get back home and out of the hospital and out of surgery," Spieth said. "It's not golf-related, it's the human side of it. It's, can he get recovered and back to his family and back to normal life."