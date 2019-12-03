This principal is helping make sure none of her students go hungry

Like one in seven children in America, Dylan, a 5th grader at Highland Elementary in Bristol, Virginia, says he struggles with hunger every day.

"The two people I live with get paid every so often and really don’t have that much money so we don’t have that much food," he said. He's one of the 13 million children in poverty nationwide, according to the U.S Census.

The Principal of Dylan's school, Pam Harris, is making it her mission to make sure that not one of her 200 students goes hungry.

Through partners like "No Kid Hungry," Highland Elementary is able to provide a "Breakfast On The Go" and third meal option for their students, every day.

Davis says that since the school has implemented some of these meal options, they've seen "a positive trend in our reading data, a positive trend in our math and science data. Our children are coming to school eager to learn. They're excited to learn."

She says that her hope for her students is that they come to school every day happy and excited to learn. "I want them to defeat generational poverty. I want them to be the difference makers in other people's lives, in this community."