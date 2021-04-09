Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall paid tribute to Prince Philip before he died

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, may not have had the same high public profile as his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, but he was a superstar to his grandkids.

In fact, two of his granddaughters, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, shared such a close bond with the prince, who died Friday at the age of 99, they honored him this year by choosing the middle name Philip for their firstborn sons.

Princess Eugenie, back left, and her sister, Princess Beatrice, take a stroll with their grandmother and grandfather Queen Elizabeth II, center, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, right, and their uncle Prince Charles, left. Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

Eugenie, 31, who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed August Philip Hawke, their first child, in February.

Zara Tindall gives her grandfather, Prince Philip, a kiss at the Royal Ascot 2017 event at Ascot Racecourse. Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

Tindall, 39, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, welcomed her third child and first son, Lucas Philip Tindall, with husband Mike Tindall in March.

Eugenie thought so highly of her grandfather that she called him the "rock" that holds the royal family together.

"I think Grandpa is incredible," Eugenie said of Philip in the documentary "Our Queen at Ninety" (per Town & Country). "He really is strong and consistent. He's been there for all these years, and I think he's the rock, you know, for all of us."