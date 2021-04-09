IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall paid tribute to Prince Philip before he died

The royal moms both honored their grandfather this year by choosing the middle name Philip for their firstborn sons.

Prince Philip has died at age 99

By Gina Vivinetto

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, may not have had the same high public profile as his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, but he was a superstar to his grandkids.

In fact, two of his granddaughters, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall, shared such a close bond with the prince, who died Friday at the age of 99, they honored him this year by choosing the middle name Philip for their firstborn sons.

Princess Eugenie, back left, and her sister, Princess Beatrice, take a stroll with their grandmother and grandfather Queen Elizabeth II, center, and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, right, and their uncle Prince Charles, left.Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

Eugenie, 31, who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, welcomed August Philip Hawke, their first child, in February.

Zara Tindall gives her grandfather, Prince Philip, a kiss at the Royal Ascot 2017 event at Ascot Racecourse.Mark Cuthbert / Getty Images

Tindall, 39, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, welcomed her third child and first son, Lucas Philip Tindall, with husband Mike Tindall in March.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CM0N6MuFCMz

Eugenie thought so highly of her grandfather that she called him the "rock" that holds the royal family together.

"I think Grandpa is incredible," Eugenie said of Philip in the documentary "Our Queen at Ninety" (per Town & Country). "He really is strong and consistent. He's been there for all these years, and I think he's the rock, you know, for all of us."

The royal moms aren't the only grandkids of Philip to show their love for him in recent years. Both Prince William and Prince Harry also spoke glowingly of their grandfather, who married their grandmother, the queen, more than 73 years ago on Nov. 20, 1947.

Prince Harry, left, and Prince William, right, take in the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final in London with their grandfather Prince Philip.Phil Walter / Getty Images

Speaking of his grandparents' enduring love story in 2012, William, the Duke of Cambridge, noted (via the U.K.'s Evening Standard), “He makes her laugh because some of the things he says and does and the way he looks at life is obviously slightly different than her, so together they’re a great couple."

William also called his grandfather "one of the most tireless public servants of this country" in 2018.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently spoke admirably of Philip's no-nonsense approach to life.

Harry revealed during an interview on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that aired in February that he'd enjoyed several Zoom calls with the queen and Philip since he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, relocated to the U.S.

“Both my grandparents Zoom. We’ve Zoomed them a few times. They’ve seen Archie running around,” Harry said.

Harry also revealed what a kick he got out of the abrupt manner Philip used to end each Zoom call. “My grandfather, instead of, like, pressing 'leave meeting,' he just goes doof,” Harry said, pretending to slam a laptop closed.

Laughing, he added, “I’m like, OK, bye!”

