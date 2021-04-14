Princess Eugenie honors grandfather Prince Philip with photos and loving memories

As the royal family continues to mourn the loss of Prince Philip, one of his granddaughters on Wednesday shared a sweet tribute to her late grandfather.

Princess Eugenie posted a loving message for Philip along with a throwback photo that was taken in 2012 during the queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

In the snapshot, Philip stands with Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, on a balcony on Derby Day. The trio smile brightly as they appear to share a laugh together.

In a second photo she shared, Eugenie holds her hands on her cheeks as a child as her grandfather rests his hand on her head.

Princess Eugenie (center) shared several sweet memories of her grandfather on Instagram. Max Mumby / Getty Images

Eugenie, 31, who recently welcomed her first child, wrote a thoughtful message for Philip and commented on how many people have reached out to her to share their condolences in recent days.

"Dearest Grandpa,⁣⁣ We all miss you. ⁣⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣⁣People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE (Duke of Edinburgh) award meant to them," she wrote.

Prince Philip and Princess Eugenie had a special bond. Max Mumby / Getty Images

The new mom also shared several fond memories of her time with her grandfather, and painted the picture of a prince who was, first and foremost, a family man.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. ⁣I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer," she wrote.⁣

A throwback photo of the young princess, taken in 1998 Anwar Hussein / Getty Images

Now that her grandfather is gone, Eugenie says she will remember him in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including her own son.

"Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you," she wrote.

Eugenie is the latest member of the royal family to share a thoughtful tribute to Philip. On Monday, Prince Harry issued a statement and remembered his grandfather for his wit, charm and humor.

"My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour," he said. "He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next."

The same day, Prince William also issued his own statement, calling Philip "an extraordinary man."

"My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service — to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," he said. "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days."

