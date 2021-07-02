Was Princess Diana's statue inspired by old Christmas card with William and Harry?

The statue of Princess Diana that was unveiled Thursday at Kensington Palace may look slightly familiar to eagle-eyed observers.

Some people have noticed the outfit on Diana's statue looks similar to the one she sported in a 1993 holiday card.

“The statue’s outfit reminds me of Princess Diana’s card for Christmas & New Years 1993. Although the haircut looks later,” royal blogger account Gert’s Royals tweeted, along with a photo of the card that featured Diana with sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. Samir Hussein / WireImage

In the photo on the card, Diana, with her trademark short hair, wore a pleated blouse with a big belt hugging her waist. She had her left hand on a couch and looked down to her left at William, while Harry gazed up at her.

Diana and Prince Charles used to send holiday cards that featured both of them, but things changed after the news of their breakup. For the 1993 holiday card, Diana did not include the Prince of Wales' name, while Charles mailed out a card containing both names, the Chicago Tribune reported at the time.

The statue, commissioned by William and Harry in 2017, honors their mother’s legacy — and also acts as a symbol of her style.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“The statue aims to reflect the warmth, elegance and energy of Diana, Princess of Wales, in addition to her work and the impact she had on so many people,” the palace said in a statement Thursday.

“The portrait and style of dress was based on the final period of her life as she gained confidence in her role as an ambassador for humanitarian causes and aims to convey her character and compassion.”

Related:

William and Harry said in Thursday's statement: “Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”