It's a family affair!

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex released two official photos from the christening ceremony of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on the day of his christening at Windsor Castle. Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal / Getty Images

One of the two photos is a family portrait, featuring Archie front and center, sitting on his mother's lap. But behind Harry and Meghan are two very close family members as well — Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, otherwise known as Archie's great-aunts.

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor pose for a photograph with (from L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Ms. Doria Ragland, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on July 6, 2019 in Windsor, United Kingdom. Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal / Getty Images

In the portrait taken by photographer Chris Allerton, the royal family is congregated in the Green Drawing Room inside Windsor Castle and Fellowes stands with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, to her right, and McCorquodale to her left. McCorquodale also stands to the right of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

Fellowes, 62, and McCorquodale, 64, along with their brother, Earl Charles Spencer, 55, had been some of the first members of the royal family to learn of Archie's birth back in May. Harry has remained close with his mother's siblings in the years following her untimely death in 1997 and also invited his aunts and uncle to his wedding to Meghan last May.

Although many of the details from Archie's christening remain private, such as the identity of his godparents, the palace did reveal that Archie's christening was held in Queen Elizabeth II's private chapel inside Windsor Castle and officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

For his christening, Archie wore a replica of the same gown his father, Harry wore at his christening in 1984.

Three-month-old Prince Henry of Wales, on his christening day with his mother, the Princess of Wales. PA Images / Getty Images

Archie's christening robe has a long royal history, with the first version created in 1841 for Queen Victoria's first daughter's christening. The lace and satin gown was passed down through the generations until Queen Elizabeth II commissioned a replica to be made in 2004, in order to preserve the integrity of the first garment.