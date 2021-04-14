Princess Diana called Prince Philip 'Dearest Pa' in private letters

Diana and Philip had a common bond in that they were both outsiders to the British royal family.

Philip, who married Queen Elizabeth II in 1947, was born to Greek aristocracy before his family was exiled from the country. Diana also married into the royal family after growing up in an aristocratic family.

"He tried to help her understand what it was like to marry into this institution," NBC News British historian Andrew Roberts said on TODAY Wednesday. "This family, but also this institution. She was very thankful to him."

Scenes of the connection between the two were also portrayed in season four of the hit Netflix series "The Crown." British actor Tobias Menzies, who played Philip in seasons three and four, told Vanity Fair that a person in production had gotten copies of some of the old letters between Diana and Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh chats with Diana at a banquet he hosted in honor of the queen at the Dorchester Hotel. John Stillwell / PA Images via Getty Images

"I was really struck by the kind of balanced, calm, quite tender kind of atmosphere to those letters," he said. "He clearly, behind the scenes, worked quite hard to mend that relationship. And if those letters are anything to go by, he does seem to have been a keen supporter of hers."

There were also accusations of Philip expressing his displeasure with Diana. According to the AP, her butler, Paul Burrell, told police that while some letters were nice, others were "cutting and cruel." Philip had denied media reports about the alleged derogatory letters to Diana in an official statement in 2002.

"The original letters sent by Prince Philip to the Princess have apparently been lost, but he kept copies of his letters to her and he also has the original replies from the Princess," the queen's press spokesman said in a statement at the time. "He started the correspondence in June 1992 in a friendly attempt to resolve a number of family issues which arose at the time leading up to the official separation of the Prince and Princess of Wales in December of that year."