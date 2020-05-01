Princess Charlotte turns 5! Celebrate her birthday with these new pics

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are celebrating their middle child’s big day Saturday, and in honor of the special occasion, Kensington Palace has released a new set of photos of the 5-year-old.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow.



The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area. pic.twitter.com/2scloP8BlF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 1, 2020

The portraits, taken by Charlotte’s mother, the former Kate Middleton, offer a closer look at the little princess, who appears to get her looks equally from both of her parents and her unmistakable Windsor smile from grandma, aka Queen Elizabeth. The sweet images were captured in April on the Sandringham Estate, where the family helped pack and deliver food to local retirees.

Princess Charlotte’s fifth birthday caps off a remarkable year for the girl who’s fourth in line to the throne — just one spot behind big brother Prince George, 6, and one spot ahead of little brother Prince Louis, 2.

Princess Charlotte walks alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as well as her big brother, Prince George, on the way to her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019, in London, England. Aaron Chown/Getty Images

Since her last birthday bash, Charlotte has attended her first day of kindergarten at the very same school George attends, Thomas’s Battersea, in London. (Though both siblings are being home-schooled during quarantine.)

And that wasn’t the only first for her.

In December, she and Prince George walked alongside fellow royal family members for their first steps in the annual Christmas Day stroll from Sandringham House to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, England.

And, over the summer, when Charlotte’s parents faced off on separate yachts as part of the inaugural King’s Cup Regatta, her mom's boat was disqualified early on, and her dad finished in third place. But the princess proved to be the big winner of the family with her scene-stealing antics.

Princess Charlotte gets a little cheeky next to her mother, the former Kate Middleton, after the inaugural King's Cup. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

As for the new photos, they offer a fresh glimpse of the growing girl, and they provide yet another opportunity for the Duchess of Cambridge to shine as she shows off her photography skills once again — just as she did on Prince Louis’ second birthday last week.

And the royal birthday fun isn’t over yet! Next week, Charlotte’s cousin, Archie, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will turn 1.