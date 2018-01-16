Princess Charlotte is the boss at home, the queen reveals

Four-year-old Prince George may be ahead of his little sister Princess Charlotte in line for the throne, but she’s clearly the ruler at home.
That's according to their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who noted the power balance between the young royal siblings during a meeting on Sunday at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England. The queen was presenting a Bible she signed to a 10-year-old student who won a contest for the best religious studies project at her school when the funny exchange took place.
Princess Charlotte looks after Prince George, Queen Elizabeth revealsPlay Video - 0:23
Princess Charlotte looks after Prince George, Queen Elizabeth revealsPlay Video - 0:23
The 91-year-old monarch asked the student if she “looked after” her younger sister. The girl’s mom jumped in saying: “It’s the other way around," according to the Daily Mail.
The queen replied, “It’s like that with Charlotte and George,” noting how the 2-year-old princess keeps a watchful eye over her older brother, the prince.
According to the father of the lucky student, who won the same prize as his daughter in 1990, Charlotte's inclination to watch over her older brother is typical sibling behavior.
"It is often the case that a younger child is more confident," he said at the event. "It is second child syndrome."
This shouldn’t be a complete shocker for royal family fans. Last year, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly told a fellow mom that her daughter Charlotte was “the one in charge” at home.
And last fall, Prince William The Duke of Cambridge, her father, joked that his daughter is “going to be trouble when she gets older.”
Bueno! Princess Charlotte can speak a little SpanishPlay Video - 0:21
Bueno! Princess Charlotte can speak a little SpanishPlay Video - 0:21
More video
Teens are eating laundry detergent pods in hazardous internet challenge
Boy undergoes experimental treatment for rabies after bat bite
Family fun for when the kids are stuck indoors by winter weather
Mom Truths: Why toddlers throw tantrums
The young princess, who recently started nursery school, will get plenty of chances to look after her big brother when their parents head to Sweden and Norway for a four-day visit later this month.
-
Kensington Palace via EPA
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photos
Look back at some of the best moments from Princess Charlotte's life.
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
The world got its first look at Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in central London, on May 2, 2015 as they left the hospital just hours after the delivery. The Princess will celebrate her 1st birthday on May 2, 1016. The fourth in line to the throne, and the little sis to Prince George, had an eventful year that included a vacation in the French Alps and a royal portrait session where she sat on the lap of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Here's a look pack at her "firsts."PA
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are seen in this photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk and released by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on June 6, 2015. Kensington Palace released one of the photos through its official Twitter and Instagram accounts as a way to recognize the hundreds of thousands of followers it gained in the month since the baby's birth.AFP - Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Well-wishers watch Prince William, Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, with son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte in a carriage, as they arrive for Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England on July 5, 2015.AP
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Britain's Prince George gets up on tiptoes to peek into the pram of Princess Charlotte as they leave after Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, Sunday, July 5, 2015.AP
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and and Queen Elizabeth II pose in front of (L-R) Michael Middleton, Pippa Middleton, James Middleton, Carole Middleton, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a family photo after the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Sandringham Estate on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.Art Partner
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Princess Charlotte is seen in this photograph taken by her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in November 2015 at Anmer Hall in Sandringham, and released by Kensington Palace in London on November 29, 2015.Reuters
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
In a press statement, the Palace said the photos were taken by the Duchess in early November at the Duke and Duchess' home in Norfolk. Charlotte had just turned six-months old. Here she is happily engaged with what looks to be a favorite stuffed toy.Reuters
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the cutest in their very first Christmas card together, with parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, proudly looking on. "The Duke and Duchess are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to thier first Christmas as a family of four," a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said in a statement.PA Images via AP
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France.Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge looks on as she walks while pushing her toy blocks across the lawn outside at Anmer Hall in April 2016 in Norfolk, England.HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Princess Charlotte, in one of four pictures released to the public that show the princess playing in the living room and garden of her Anmer Hall home while dressed in two adorable outfits; a pink dress and matching cardigan and a blue flower print dress with a white cardigan.HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via EPA
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace Trooping The Color, part of The Queen's Birthday Parade, in London on Jun 11, 2016REX via Shutterstock
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Prince William, Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the official welcome upon their arrival in Canada.Tim Rooke/REX via Shutterstock
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Princess Charlotte plays with balloons at a children's party for military families during the family's visit to Canada.REX via Shutterstock
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbor to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada.Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave Victoria in Canada at the end of their visit The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada on Oct. 1. 2016.Tim Rooke/REX via Shutterstock
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Princess Charlotte leaves church in Bucklebury, England on Christmas Day December 25, 2016.SilverHub/REX via Shutterstock
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, on Sept. 29, 2016.Reuters
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
On the eve of her second birthday, (May 2) a new photograph of Princess Charlotte was released by Kensington Palace to mark the occasion. The photo was taken in April by her mother on the grounds of the family’s countryside home in Norfolk, England.
“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow,” Kensington Palace said Monday in a press release that accompanied the picture, which also was shared through social media. See the video here.Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waits for the bride with her children Prince George of Cambridge, page boy and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.Samir Hussein/WireImage
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade on June 17, 2017 in London.Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland.Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017 in Berlin, Germany.Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Britain's Prince William, second left, and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, second right, and their children, Prince George, left, and Princess Charlotte, right, board a plane in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 21, 2017. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte stayed for thee days in Germany and visited Berlin, Heidelberg and Hamburg.AP
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge poses for a photo at Kensington Palace on January 8, 2018 before leaving for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School.Kensington Palace via AFP - Getty Images
-
Pretty as a princess! Princess Charlotte in photosof
The images were taken by Charlotte's mother, Duchess Catherine of Cambridge. Charlotte, younger sister to George, will turn three in May and by then is expected to have a new younger sibling because the Duchess is expecting her third child in April.Kensington Palace via EPA