William, Duke of Cambridge and his brother, Prince Harry, paid tribute to their late mother Wednesday by visiting a garden filled with thousands of flowers that were planted in her honor.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for an event at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace.

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, her sons — as well as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge — toured the memorial White Garden at Kensington Palace.

AP Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are given a tour at the memorial garden.

The temporary display, featuring flowers inspired by the woman who came to be known as England's Rose, is a transformation of the existing Sunken Garden on the grounds where Diana once lived.

Tim Graham / Getty Images Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997.

The space was first unveiled to the public in the spring and will remain open into September, though the grounds were closed for the intimate event attended by family and representatives from her former patronages.

TRH meet with Gardener Sean Harkin who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore who knew The Princess from working here over 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/LPA9fUWp6i — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

White Gardens follow a tradition first established at Sissinghurst, to create peaceful and contemplative spaces where visitors can reflect. pic.twitter.com/ZfiJzOL4co — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

TRH meet representatives from the charities who had The Princess as Patron, to hear about the impact of her work. pic.twitter.com/xjt8MyATZj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

Though it rained throughout the visit, the bright blooms countered the weather and offered the royals the ideal setting for the tribute.

AP Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore a floral Prada dress to the memorial event.

The princes wore casual slacks and sports jackets at the event, while the former Kate Middleton added to the theme with a colorful floral dress that stood out among the hydrangeas, irises, forget-me-nots and potted roses along the paths.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images, A view of the Princess Diana White Garden at Kensington Palace.

But the flowers that filled the garden weren't the only ones on show at Kensington Palace Wednesday.

Getty Images Floral tributes, photographs and messages sit outside an entrance gate to Kensington Palace ahead of the 20th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

In a small display reminiscent of the massive makeshift memorial left at the palace gates in 1997, the public paid tribute to Princess Diana by placing bouquets, cards and mementos there again.

PA Images via Getty Images The sea of flowers outside the gates of Kensington Palace where thousands of mourners from across Britain and the world paid their last respects to Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

It proves that, two decades after Diana's death, she remains The People's Princess.