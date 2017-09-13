share tweet pin email

Royal life includes luxuries most children can't even imagine, but there's good news for kids who want to play with a toy fit for a (future) king!

You don't need a palace to appreciate Prince George's favorite plaything — in fact, you probably already own it.

Getty Images Prince George on his first day of school on September 7, 2017 in London, England.

Prince William paid a visit to McLaren Automotive's headquarters in Woking, England. Tuesday and revealed the 4-year-old loves Legos.

"My son would love this," the Duke of Cambridge told CEO Mike Flewitt as he looked on at a McLaren 720S sports car made entirely out of the tiny plastic bricks.

Getty Images A McLaren 720S made entirely out of Lego bricks is shown to Prince William by Mike Flewitt, CEO of McLaren Automative.

It took 280,000 bricks to create the impressive model.

"Wow! My son’s very into Lego, and he’d love this," William continued. "It’s incredible."

Of course, things aren't all fun and games for George these days. Just last week, the monarch-to-be attended his very first day of school.

AFP - Getty Images Britain's Prince George, accompanied by Prince William, arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on September 7, 2017.

Dad was right by George's side as they made their way to Thomas's Battersea School on Thursday. The tyke looked a little apprehensive in some shots from the big day, but he was sporting a playtime-worthy smile on the steps of Kensington Palace before they set out.

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share a photograph of The Duke and Prince George at Kensington Palace this morning. pic.twitter.com/MxcU0RqGvi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

As for William's favorite toy, the 35-year-old told Flewitt he prefers automobiles — the kind that aren't made of Lego bricks.

"I’m a car enthusiast," he said. "I don’t know very much about cars, but I like speed.”

Slideshow Photos Andrew Milligan / Getty Images Adventures of Prince George Prince George, the adorable son of Prince William and Duchess Kate, continues to mesmerize the world. Adventures of Prince George of July 2013 Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, show their newborn baby boy, Prince George, to the world's media while standing on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London on July 23, 2013. See the video here. AFP - Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of August 2013 Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, sit with their son, Prince George, in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, Berkshire, England on Aug. 20, 2013. The family is surrounded by retriever Tilly (a Middleton family pet) and Lupo, the couple's cocker spaniel. EPA

Adventures of Prince George of October 2013 Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive with Prince George at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013, ahead of the christening of the 3-month-old prince. See video here. AFP - Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of April 2014 Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George arrive at Wellington Airport on April 7, 2014 in Wellington, New Zealand. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of April 2014 Little Prince George has some fun with his mom's hair during a visit with a parenting group at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand. The day marked the public’s first chance to see the little prince interacting with other children. Pool via Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of April 2014 Those chubby cheeks! Britain's Prince George is carried by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge during their New Zealand visit on April 9, 2014. Reuters

Adventures of Prince George of April 2014 Duchess Kate holds her son Prince George as his father, Britain's Prince William, holds a toy wombat that was given as a present to him from Australia's Governor-General at Admiralty House in Sydney April 16, 2014. Reuters

Adventures of Prince George of June 2014 Duchess Kate and Prince George watch Prince William and Prince Harry play in the Jerudong Trophy charity polo match at Cirencester Park Polo Club on June 15, 2014. See video here. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of July 2014 The Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince George as he points to a butterfly on Prince William's hand as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014 in London. The family released the photo ahead of the first birthday of Prince George on July 22. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of July 2014 This photo was taken to mark the first birthday of Prince George and shows the him toddling around during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014 in London. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of December 2014 In photos released for Christmas, Prince George is seen wearing a collared shirt and a sweater vest designed with soldier guardsmen on the front. EPA

Adventures of Prince George of December 2014 Taken in November, the photographs show the 1-year-old prince in a courtyard at Kensington Palace. PA Wire via Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of May 2015 Prince William and Prince George arrive at St. Mary's Hospital in London, after the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby girl on May 2, 2015. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of May 2015 The Duke of Duchess of Cambridge released the official photographs taken by the Duchess of Prince George and one-month-old Princess Charlotte together at their country retreat in Sandringham. AFP - Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of May 2015 "We're delighted to share the first photo of Prince George with his little sister Princess Charlotte," the family photo was captioned by the Kensington Palace Twitter account. Reuters

Adventures of Prince George of May 2015 Prince George and Princess Charlotte pose for a photo. AFP - Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of June 2015 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leads members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the traditional Trooping the Color ceremony in central London, on June 13, 2015. From left: Prince Charles, Prince George, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The Trooping marks the monarch's official birthday. AFP - Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of July 2015 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George pose for a photo after the christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at the Sandringham Estate on July 5, 2015 in King's Lynn, England. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of July 2015 Prince George gets up on tiptoes to peek into the stroller of Princess Charlotte flanked by his parents Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge as they leave after Charlotte's Christening at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England, on July 5, 2015. AP

Adventures of Prince George of October 2015 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in a photograph taken late October 2015 at Kensington Palace in London. PA Images

Adventures of Prince George of January 2016 Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in this handout photograph taken by his mother the Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. Reuters

Adventures of Prince George of March 2016 Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Princess Charlotte and Princess George, enjoy a short private break skiing in the French Alps, March 3, 2016. This is the first time the family of four have taken a holiday together. AP

Adventures of Prince George of April 2016 Prince George meeting the President of the United States Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama at Kensington Palace, London, with Prince William, Friday April 22, 2016. The White House via Reuters

Adventures of Prince George of April 2016 Buckingham Palace on April 20, 2016, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William pose during a Royal Mail photoshoot for a stamp sheet to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in the summer of 2015. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of July 2016 Prince William and Prince George during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 8, 2016 in Fairford, England. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of July 2016 In this photo taken at the family's home, Prince George celebrated his third birthday on July 22, 2016. EPA

Adventures of Prince George of July 2016 Prince George feeds his dog Lupo some ice cream while celebrating his 3rd birthday. EPA

Adventures of Prince George of July 2016 Prince George balances on a swing at the royal family's residence. EPA

Adventures of Prince George of September 2016 Prince William, Prince George, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte arrive in Canada - Sep. 24, 2016. Hundreds of well-wishers, waving British flags and holding bouquets of flowers lined the airport route to welcome the royals. Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Adventures of Prince George of September 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge looks on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. Reuters

Adventures of Prince George of September 2016 Britain's Prince George plays with bubbles during a children's tea party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia Thursday, September. 29, 2016. AP

Adventures of Prince George of September 2016 Prince George with Prince William at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of October 2016 Prince George of Cambridge waves as he leaves from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of December 2016 Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend Church on Christmas Day on December 25, 2016 in Bucklebury, Berkshire. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Adventures of Prince George of December 2016 Prince William with Prince George attend St Marks Church Englefield Christmas Day service at Sandringham, Britain, December 25, 2016. EPA

Adventures of Prince George of May 2017 Pageboy Prince George leads the bridesmaids and pageboys out of church after his aunt Pippa Middleton marries James Matthews following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of June 2017 The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Color parade on June 17, 2017 in London. Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of September 2017 First day of school! Prince George holds the hand of his father, Prince William, as they arrive at Thomas's Battersea in southwest London on Sept. 7, 2017. AFP - Getty Images

Adventures of Prince George of September 2017 Prince George is greeted on his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea by Helen Haslem, who heads the center's lower school. AFP - Getty Images

But that's not all he looks for in a sweet ride.

"The key question is: Does it have a coffee cup holder?" he asked. "It may be a fast car, but does it have a coffee cup holder?"

We don't know what sets Prince George loves to play with exactly, but here are the top rated sets from Amazon.

LEGO Minecraft The First Night, $55, Amazon

Amazon

LEGO Architecture White House, $84, Amazon

Amazon

LEGO Super Heroes, $38, Amazon

Amazon

LEGO City Fire Truck, $44, Amazon

Amazon

LEGO Duplo Basic Bricks, $34, Amazon