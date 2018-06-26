Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Prince William re-created Duchess Kate's childhood photo

While Prince William toured Jordan without his family, he took time to honor a special moment his wife once shared with her own family.
by Ree Hines / / Source: TODAY
The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan.
The Duke of Cambridge visits Jerash, the same site that The Duchess of Cambridge visited, aged 4, with her sister and father when the family lived in Jordan.@KensingtonRoyal/Twitter

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge may not have accompanied her husband on his historic tour of Jordan this week, but she certainly did have a presence.

And Prince William proved that point when he visited a special area of a famed archaeological site in Jerash.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in Jordan
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan walk past an enlarged photo of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in her youth with her father on a family holiday, as they visit the Jerash archaeological site on June 25, 2018, in Amman, Jordan.Ian Vogler / pool via Getty Images

On Monday, Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein escorted the British royal to through the ruins and straight to a photo filled with a few familiar faces. As it turned out, back in '80s, when the now-duchess was simply known as young Kate Middleton, she and her family had posed for a pic in that very spot.

In the flashback photo, Kate's father, Michael, was seated on a partially eroded stone that was once part of a larger structure in the ancient city, and her little sister, Pippa, stood close by his side. As for 4-year-old Kate, she stood to his other side, to the left of the stone protrusion — which happens to be the same place Prince William posed when he reached the site.

Samia Khouri, the director of museums at the Jordan's Department of Antiquities, was on hand and told The Telegraph that the Duke of Cambridge "was very surprised when he saw the photo; he did not expect that. But that’s why he was here — because he wanted to take a photo at the same spot where Kate was photographed."

And he hopes to pose there again someday with Kate — and his own kids — to properly re-create the scene.

According to the publication, the prince said, "Need to come back with the family for this shot."

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Prince William makes historic trip to Jordan

Jun.25.201802:26

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today