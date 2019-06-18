A woman has been hospitalized following an accident Monday afternoon involving Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’s convoy in London.

Scotland Yard told NBC News that a police motorcycle was "involved in a collision with a pedestrian. The woman, believed to be in her 80s, has been taken to hospital for treatment where she remains."

The woman’s injuries have been described as “serious” by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating the matter.

The IOPC told NBC News, “In line with procedure, the Metropolitan Police Service referred the collision to the IOPC."

The royal couple, seen here in 2018, did not witness the collision. Getty Images

A spokesperson for the royal couple said Prince William and the duchess did not see the accident.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon," a palace spokesperson said. "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every step of her recovery."

A member of the couple’s staff has visited the woman and delivered flowers.

Prince William and Kate attended the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor Castle on the day of the accident. They followed up that event with an appearance at day one of Royal Ascot on Tuesday.