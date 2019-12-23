What kind of surprise do the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have in store for the holiday season?

A new baby on the way? A royal tour in 2020? A new charitable foundation or patronage? Senior international correspondent Keir Simmons said on TODAY Monday that there hasn't been any hints about what it could be.

"We are expecting this holiday season a special surprise from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. We're not sure what it is,'' he said. "Maybe it's a new royal tour, maybe it's a baby, in which case I think you can say, and I'm talking to you Dylan (Dreyer), that the TODAY show family and the royal family are kind of in a competition over who can have the most babies."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to have some surprise news during this holiday season. Samir Hussein / WireImage

The royal couple have three children, the youngest being 19-month-old Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge joked about a fourth child in February when asked by a well-wisher during an appearance in Northern Ireland if their family would be expanding.

"I think William might be slightly worried," she said.

William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is a mother of four. She recently joined him for a rare family photo during a Christmas gathering that showed four generations of the royal family, including William's father, Prince Charles, and William's oldest son, 6-year-old Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are fully in the Christmas spirit between a sweet family photo for their holiday card and a one-hour BBC Christmas special with celebrity chef Mary Berry.

As for the possibility of a royal tour, the couple most recently took a five-day tour in Pakistan in October, meeting with government officials and traveling to historic sites.

The royal family will gather together again for Christmas on Wednesday, when Queen Elizabeth will lead their traditional walk to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate in King's Lynn, England, for Christmas Day services. Simmons added that Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, 4, may join the family on the walk this year.