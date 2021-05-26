How Prince William gave a nod to grandfather Prince Philip during arrival to event

During their visit to Scotland on Wednesday, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, found a subtle way to pay tribute to William's late grandfather.

The royal couple arrived at a special film screening of "Cruella" for health care workers in a Land Rover that once belonged to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth's husband, who died at age 99 last month, loved Land Rovers and was frequently pictured behind the wheel of the rugged vehicles throughout his life. He even designed the special Land Rover that carried his coffin at his funeral.