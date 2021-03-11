Prince William says royals are 'very much not a racist family'

The royal family seems to be the subject everyone’s been talking about since Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. But in the case of a couple of royals in particular, they haven’t been talking to each other.

A reporter caught up with the Duke of Cambridge Thursday morning and inquired about whether or not he and his brother have spoken since the candid interview aired, and he was asked to address claims of racism within their famed family.

Prince William says he hasn’t spoken to his brother yet but will do and they are “very much not a racist family”. pic.twitter.com/3j0AulDDOB — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 11, 2021

“I haven’t spoken to him yet,” the 38-year-old said as he and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were out for a visit to School 21 in Stratford, London, to offer their congratulations to teachers involved in the reopening of the school following lockdown.

But he added, “I will do.”

As for the other question — sparked, in part, by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegations that someone within the family shared “concerns and conversations about how dark” their son’s skin might be before he was even born — William answered with a brief but clear response.

“Is the royal family a racist family?” the reporter asked. “Very much not a racist family,” the future king replied.

His comment isn’t the first from an official family source since the interview aired Sunday. Two days earlier, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the message read. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Stressing support for the couple at the center of the claims, the statement ended with a note that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”