Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Police have chided Prince Philip for not wearing a seat belt after the 97-year-old royal got back behind the wheel of a new SUV, just two days after a car wreck that left a passenger in the other vehicle injured.

Philip received a warning from police on Saturday for failing to wear a seat belt, despite his accident 48 hours earlier on a remote road near Sandringham Estate, the countryside property of Queen Elizabeth.

The prince flipped his Land Rover after colliding with another vehicle on Thursday. He was helped out of his overturned vehicle by a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash.

Philip escaped without injury. The driver of the other vehicle suffered cuts and her 9-month baby was not harmed. But Emma Fairweather, a passenger in the second car, suffered a broken wrist and has been public about how upset she is that the Duke of Edinburgh continues to drive.

“There then needs to be a period of reflection on what could be done differently to prevent the same thing happening again,” she told ITV's "This Morning" show.

Fairweather also complained about not hearing from the prince since the accident, calling his lack of concern “highly insensitive and inconsiderate towards me and everybody involved.”

"Where has he gone? Because surely he wants to speak to me and check I'm OK,” she said.

A source told NBC News that Philip has successfully passed an eyesight test, which is standard police procedure following a road collision like his.

A former naval officer known for his fierce independence, the prince has insisted on driving even after his retirement from public life in 2017.

Buckingham Palace has not released any comment about published photos that show Philip back behind the wheel.