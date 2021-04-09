Prince Philip's funeral will be different than other royal funerals due to pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the usual royal protocol for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 on Friday.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth II and the longest-serving consort in British history will not have a state funeral or lie in state to be viewed by the public ahead of his burial, the College of Arms announced Friday.

Here are the details of what happens next.

Will Prince Philip have a ceremonial funeral?

No, he will not. Part of the plans for his funeral, named Operation Forth Bridge, will entail him lying at rest in Windsor Castle before his funeral service at St. George's Chapel, the site of the 2018 wedding between his grandson, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The name for the plans comes from Forth Bridge, a famous landmark in Edinburgh, Scotland, which is fitting for the Duke of Edinburgh.

Philip was entitled to a full ceremonial funeral similar to the one for Princess Diana in 1997, which would have entailed him lying in state at Westminster Hall to be viewed by the public. However, he had previously stated he didn't want the "fuss" of one, and the College of Arms noted that his funeral is in accordance with his wishes.

The funeral is expected to be after the queen's official eight-day period of mourning when the affairs of state will be halted and any laws awaiting the queen's assent are put on hold. The queen is not expected to return to her public duties until the end of a 30-day mourning period.

How will the pandemic affect ceremonies?

The pandemic will prevent the usual large public gathering that typically comes after the death of a senior member of the royal family.

There are usually thousands of people and hundreds of police officers and armed forces lining the streets of London to watch the coffin go by for someone of Philip's stature. In 2002, there were an estimated 200,000 mourners who paid their respects to the Queen Mother Elizabeth while she was lying in state.

However, the public has been asked not to attend or participate in any events involving Philip's funeral to avoid mass gatherings during the pandemic. "Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at Royal Residences," directed a statement released by Buckingham Palace Friday.

The statement also added, "During this time the Royal Family ask that members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke of Edinburgh. An online Book of Condolence for those who wish to leave messages is available on the Royal website."

Britain is only allowing 30 mourners to attend funerals in person right now because of the pandemic, which means Elizabeth may have to narrow down the members of her large family who will attend, alongside the heads of state from Commonwealth countries.

There also are restrictions on travel in place, so if Harry and Meghan attend, they will need to quarantine for 10 days after traveling to the United Kingdom from their home in California.

The COVID-19 protocols also mean the usual gathering of world leaders and foreign dignitaries for the funeral will not be possible.

Where will Philip be buried?

Philip's burial site has not been officially announced, but many monarchs and consorts are buried in Westminster Abbey and the grounds of St. George's Chapel.

However, multiple British media outlets have reported that it's believed he will be buried at Frogmore Gardens on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The queen is expected to be buried in the royal vault at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle upon her death, according to funeral plans revealed by The Guardian in 2017.

What other official protocols are triggered by Philip's death?

All official flags, including the Union Jack on top of Buckingham Palace, are being flown at half-mast until the day after Philip's funeral, except for the Royal Standard flag, which is never lowered when the queen is in residence.

All non-official flags are asked to be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag at half-mast.

Philip is not part of the line of succession, so there are no changes in that regard. Prince Charles, 72, the oldest of Philip and Elizabeth's four children, remains next in line to the throne behind the queen.

Charles will now inherit the Duke of Edinburgh title that his father was granted in 1947 after his marriage to the queen.