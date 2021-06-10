See how the royal family is honoring Prince Philip on his 100th birthday

Two months after his death, the British royal family is paying tribute to Prince Philip, who would have turned 100 on Thursday, with posts and photos on Instagram showcasing a flower named after him.

Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, honored Philip with a pair of photos that also featured Queen Elizabeth II.

“Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday,” they wrote alongside pictures of the queen, who received the rose in her late husband’s honor from the Royal Horticultural Society.

“Last week, The Queen was gifted a Duke of Edinburgh rose by @the_rhs, of which Her Majesty is Patron. Named in The Duke's memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle.”

In a statement, Buckingham Palace explained, "The newly bred deep pink commemorative rose from Harkness Roses has officially been named in memory of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"Presented to The Queen by the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, the rose has since been planted in the mixed rose border of the East Terrace Garden at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh played a significant role in the design of the garden having restructured the flowerbeds and commissioned a bronze lotus fountain which features at the centre of the garden."

The queen, who has honored her husband since his death by wearing a brooch he got her in 1966, has a strong connection to flowers. Throughout their marriage, for example, Philip made a practice of giving his wife a flower each year on her birthday.

On Instagram, the royal family account also acknowledged the floral gift, with a trio of photos. One showed the queen receiving the rose, while another showed a close-up of it and the third photo featured Elizabeth holding a bouquet while standing with her late husband.

“Last week, The Queen was given a Duke of Edinburgh rose to mark what would have been The Duke's 100th birthday,” the post began.

“The rose was gifted by @the_rhs, of which The Queen is Patron. Named in The Duke's memory, the rose is planted in the East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle. In 1956 His Royal Highness founded The @dofeuk Award scheme which he described as a ‘do-it-yourself growing up kit.’”

The post went on to explain the roses will help raise money for charity.

“For every Duke of Edinburgh Rose sold, a donation will be made to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Living Legacy Fund,” it said.

“The Fund will give a million more young people, from all circumstances and backgrounds, the opportunity to achieve a DofE Award. Each rose purchased will help establish new DofE centres, deepen existing support, and train thousands more Leaders and volunteers.”

During his lifetime, Philip was not excited about the prospect of making it to the century mark.

“I can’t imagine anything worse. Bits of me are falling off already,” he said in 2000, according to Britain's Express.

Princess Eugenie also shared a photo of her grandfather and grandmother to commemorate the landmark birthday.

“Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday,” she wrote.

Clarence House, the official account of Prince Charles, also posted a pair of photos.

“Remembering The Duke of Edinburgh, on what would have been his 100th birthday,” it began before describing each picture.

“1 - The Duke transfers his role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles to The Duchess of Cornwall, during a joint ceremony at Windsor Castle and Highgrove in July 2020 (PA).

“2 - The young Prince Charles welcomes his father home from a trip to Malta in 1951 (PA).”