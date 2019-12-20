Score free shipping on 31 great last-minute gifts for the holidays!

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, admitted to hospital

Royal was admitted as a precautionary measure on the advice of his doctor, Buckingham Palace said.
BRITAIN-ROYALS-PHILIP
Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is the longest-serving consort in British history.Carl Court / AFP-Getty Images

By Saphora Smith and Tony Brown

LONDON — Britain's Prince Philip was admitted to a London hospital Friday for "observation and treatment," Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.

The prince, who is Queen Elizabeth II's husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure in relation to a pre-existing condition on the advice of his doctor, the palace added.

It was a planned visit and the 98-year-old walked in for treatment, a spokesperson for the palace told NBC News, adding the queen remains at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

The prince, who is is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, is expected to remain in hospital for a few days, the spokesperson added.

He retired from public life earlier this year.

Saphora Smith

Saphora Smith is a London-based reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Tony Brown

Tony Brown is a London-based editor on NBC News' foreign desk.