See the royal family gather for Prince Louis' christening

Prince Louis officially joined the Church of England as he was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury Monday.
by Ree Hines / Source: TODAY
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, christening
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, July 9, 2018.Dominic Lipinski / pool via AP

At 11 weeks old, Prince Louis just attended his first royal engagement: his own christening.

Monday marked the day the youngest member of the British royal family joined the Church of England.

Royal family gathers for Prince Louis' christening

Jul.09.201802:21

While the service, held at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace, was officially a closed affair, Louis and his proud parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, made an appearance outside the chapel — as did several other familiar faces.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis
The Cambridge family is all here!Dominic Lipinski / AP
Prince Louis' christening service
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after attending the christening service.Dominic Lipinski / AP

The former Kate Middleton entered the chapel with the guest of honor in her arms. She wore an off-white dress with long sleeves from Alexander McQueen — the same label she wore for both of her other children's christenings.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, christening
The Duchess of Cambridge carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Monday, July 9, 2018.Dominic Lipinski / pool via AP

Also in attendance were all six of Louis' new godparents. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge selected friends and family for the esteemed roles, including Lady Laura Meade (wife of James Meade, Princess Charlotte's godfather), Lucy Middleton (Kate's cousin), Hannah Carter (a longtime friend to Kate), Nicolas van Cutsem (a childhood friend to both William and Prince Harry), Guy Pelly (another childhood pal of the princes) and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher (who also served as usher at the royal nuptials in 2011).

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, christening
Duchess Kate holds Prince Louis in her arms as they enter the Chapel Royal.Dominic Lipinski / pool via AP

But just as notable as who attended was who didn't: Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

The great-grandparents had planned ahead of time to sit this event out, given the monarch's busy week ahead, which will include a visit with President Trump at Windsor Castle Friday.

Prince Louis' christening service
Dominic Lipinski / AP

As for the ceremony, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rev. Justin Welby, did the honors.

"I’m delighted and privileged to be christening Prince Louis today — a precious child made in God’s image, just as we all are," Welby wrote just hours before the event. "Please join me in praying for him and his family on this special day."

Royal christenings: Take a look back

Oct.18.201302:06

While all the royals looked picture perfect, it was little Louis who looked most regal of all as he continued a very special family tradition Monday.

Louis, like siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte before him, wore a handmade replica the royal christening robe first worn by Queen Victoria's daughter in 1840.

Image: TOPSHOTS-BRITAIN-ROYALS-BABY-RELIGION
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive with Prince George for his christening in 2013. Getty Images

In fact, even his father, Prince William, wore the frock when he was just 6 weeks old — though it was the original version he was dressed in before it was deemed too fragile for future christenings.

Royalty - Prince William Christening - Buckingham Palace
Prince Charles and Diana, the Princess of Wales, at the christening of their son, Prince William, in 1982.Getty Images

Following the christening, the celebration is set to continue at Clarence House, where yet another family tradition will continue.

Fiona Cairns stands proudly next to the
Fiona Cairns stands proudly next to the cake she and her team made for Prince William and Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011.Getty Images

Among the refreshments served, will be a tier from his parents' wedding cake, reserved just for this occasion.

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the British throne, behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, father Prince William and both his big brother George and sister Charlotte.

