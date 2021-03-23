Prince Harry has entered the workforce.

Now that he's no longer a working member of the British royal family, the Duke of Sussex has taken a job as an executive at a Silicon Valley start-up company called BetterUp.

The company announced in a news release Tuesday that Harry, 36, has joined its executive team as chief impact officer. The start-up provides "mobile-based coaching, counseling, and mentorship for both personal and professional growth," according to the release.

Harry's position will entail working on promoting greater dialogue around mental health, a cause that he has frequently championed.

"As BetterUp’s first Chief Impact Officer, my goal is to lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversation," Harry said in a blog post on the company's website. "And my hope is to help people develop their inner strength, resilience, and confidence."

He also explained why he took the position.

"I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us," he said. "As the Royal Marine Commandos say, ‘It’s a state of mind.’ We all have it in us.

"Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance."

He said he will be focused on the four areas of driving advocacy and awareness, guiding BetterUp's social mission and impact, influencing the vision of the company's platform, and expanding BetterUp's global community.

The Duke of Sussex also referenced his last job outside of the royal family when he was a member of the British military.

"During my decade in the military, I learned that we don’t just need to build physical resilience, but also mental resilience," he said. "And in the years since, my understanding of what resilience means — and how we can build it — has been shaped by the thousands of people and experts I’ve been fortunate to meet and learn from."

BetterUp has a network of more than 2,000 coaches, more than 270 employees and has worked with businesses and entities that include Hilton, Chevron, NASA and Warner Media.

"I’ve personally found working with a BetterUp coach to be invaluable," Harry said. "I was matched with a truly awesome coach who has given me sound advice and a fresh perspective."

The announcement about Harry's new position comes two weeks after his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who told Winfrey she had struggled with mental health issues from the onslaught of negative press early in their marriage.

The couple also made claims that there were "concerns and conversations" among the royal family ahead of son Archie's birth about "how dark his skin might be." Buckingham Palace is now considering hiring someone to oversee diversity efforts amid the ongoing fallout from the interview.