Prince Harry has filed lawsuits against the owners of a pair of British tabloids for alleged phone hacking that involved illegally intercepting voicemail messages.

News of the lawsuits follows a claim recently filed by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over a U.K. tabloid's publication of what was a private letter to her estranged father.

Prince Harry has filed a pair of lawsuits against London tabloids for alleged phone hacking that included illegally obtained voicemails. Peter Nicholls / Reuters

A spokesperson for News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World, confirmed Harry's lawsuit against it in a statement to NBC News on Friday.

"We confirm that a claim has been issued by the Duke of Sussex,'' the spokesperson said. "We have no further comment to make at the current time."

Harry is also suing the owners of The Daily Mirror, ITV reported.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the lawsuits had been filed by Prince Harry but did not specify which entities they involved.

"Claims have been filed on behalf of The Duke of Sussex at the High Court regarding the illegal interception of voicemail messages," a spokesperson told NBC News. "Given the Particulars of the Claims are not yet public, I can offer no further comment at this time."

It's unclear what the content of the allegedly hacked voicemail messages contained.

The palace's confirmation comes on the heels of a separate lawsuit against the owner of London's Mail on Sunday that Harry announced in a rare statement on Tuesday.

The former Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers, claiming it illegally published a private letter to her estranged father earlier this year.

"Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son," Harry wrote in his statement.

"There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face — as so many of you can relate to — I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been."