Harry and Meghan also have retained their titles of His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, they just will not be using them.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"They remain HRH, they simply won't be using their HRH status,'' royal analyst Victoria Arbiter said on TODAY Monday. "And the reason for that is because the monarchy has to be very careful that there's no indication of people cashing in or monetizing the monarchy or their association to the monarchy. They remain HRH, they just simply can't use it."

Even those without HRH titles, like Harry and Meghan's 8-month-old son, Archie, remain in line to the throne. Archie is one spot behind Harry in seventh in the line of succession.

Royals have been stripped of their HRH titles in the past. Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, lost her HRH title in 1996 because she divorced Prince Charles.

"There's famous stories of Prince William comforting Diana when she was crying over it, saying, 'Don't worry Mummy, one day when I'm king I'll reinstate your HRH,''' Arbiter said.

The changes have also raised questions over whether Harry and Meghan will now use a last name. Since the couple was named the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the queen on their wedding day in 2018, it's possible they could use Sussex as a last name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton, have used Cambridge as the last name for George and Charlotte at school.

However, the royal website states that if any member of the family needs to use a last name, it's Mountbatten-Windsor, which comes from Prince Phillip's last name of Mountbatten and the name Queen Elizabeth II's grandfather, King George V, took in 1917 from Windsor Castle. Archie has Mountbatten-Windsor listed as his last name on his birth certificate.

The new arrangement also has raised the question of who will be footing the bill for the extensive security protecting Harry, Meghan and Archie, who plan to live much of the time in Canada. Arbiter said the "jury's still out" on whether it will be British taxpayers, the Canadian government or some other source paying the tab.