Prince Harry on Thursday stopped by a child's hospital where his mother paid a visit 30 years ago.
Harry was all smiles during his tour of the Sheffield Children's Hospital in Sheffield, England, where photos showed him spending time with children, parents, and staff members.
One cute picture shared on Twitter showed the Duke of Sussex engaging in a round of tug-of-war with 23-month-old patient Noah Nicholson.
There was also a family connection to the moment: Harry's mother, Princess Diana, visited the same hospital 30 years ago, in November 1989. Harry, who was 5, didn't accompany her then.
But during his time there, Harry took a moment to sign the same guest book that his mother had written in three decades earlier.
He also thumbed through a photo album with pictures from his mother's visit.
The new wing has four wards, with features including a patient dining room and relaxation room. One tweet from the hospital showed Harry in a play tower, surrounded by young children.
Harry didn't leave the visit empty-handed; the hospital sent him on his way with a toy version of the hospital's bear mascot and a personalized blanket for his 2-month-old son, Archie.