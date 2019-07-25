Sign up for our newsletter

Prince Harry on Thursday stopped by a child's hospital where his mother paid a visit 30 years ago.

Harry was all smiles during his tour of the Sheffield Children's Hospital in Sheffield, England, where photos showed him spending time with children, parents, and staff members.

Prince Harry speaks with a patient named Alfie and his parents during a visit to Sheffield Children's Hospital on Thursday. Reuters

Harry plays with toddler Noah Nicholson. Reuters

Prince Harry meets a huge fan (of his beard!) - 23 month old Noah Nicholson during a visit to @SheffChildrens , somewhere Princess Diana paid a visit to 30 years ago pic.twitter.com/HcbX09QmIg — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) July 25, 2019

One cute picture shared on Twitter showed the Duke of Sussex engaging in a round of tug-of-war with 23-month-old patient Noah Nicholson.

There was also a family connection to the moment: Harry's mother, Princess Diana, visited the same hospital 30 years ago, in November 1989. Harry, who was 5, didn't accompany her then.

Prince Harry and Princess Diana both signed the same guest book, nearly 30 years apart. Getty Images

But during his time there, Harry took a moment to sign the same guest book that his mother had written in three decades earlier.

He also thumbed through a photo album with pictures from his mother's visit.

Harry looks at photos of when his mother, Princess Diana, visited the hospital in 1989. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The new wing has four wards, with features including a patient dining room and relaxation room. One tweet from the hospital showed Harry in a play tower, surrounded by young children.

HRH Prince Harry opened our £40 million new wing which includes 4 new wards with @QuentinBlakeHQ artwork, patient dining room, parent relaxation room, teenager hangout room & the play tower at the heart.

In the play tower HRH met Max, Isaac, Jacob & Joel. pic.twitter.com/3kVv9L4678 — Sheffield Children's (@SheffChildrens) July 25, 2019

Harry didn't leave the visit empty-handed; the hospital sent him on his way with a toy version of the hospital's bear mascot and a personalized blanket for his 2-month-old son, Archie.