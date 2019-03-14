Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 14, 2019, 8:54 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Big changes are in the works for tightknit brothers Prince Harry and Prince William — and their wives.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be splitting up their royal household in the weeks ahead.

Prince Harry, left, and Prince William will split up the royal household they've shared for the past decade. TOLGA AKMEN / AFP/Getty Images

According to a statement from the royal family, Queen Elizabeth has agreed to the creation of a new royal household for Prince Harry, 34, and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, 37, this spring.

The couple, who married in May 2018, are preparing to welcome their first child in April or May.

The "long-planned" move would find the brothers breaking up the household they've shared for the past decade — and parting ways formally to create separate courts.

Prince Harry and Meghan will move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate. The couple's new office will now be based out of Buckingham Palace.

William and Harry pose with their wives, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Paul Grove / Reuters

The Sunday Times reported last year that the brothers were planning to go their separate ways, and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would hire their own communications staff.

Separate communications teams would give "each couple more freedom to forge distinctive media styles," the newspaper reported.

Just this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired public relations specialist Sara Latham, a former senior adviser on Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

William, Harry and their wives are expected to continue working together on their charitable Royal Foundation, which supports an array of causes.