Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit World Trade Center, pay respects at 9/11 memorial

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday visited the World Trade Center, the couple's first stop on their trip to New York City this week.

The couple wore subdued outfits as they made their way to One World Trade Center in Manhattan. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Harry and the former Meghan Markle were photographed walking into One World Trade Center, the main skyscraper rebuilt at the World Trade Center site following the September 11 attacks that is now the tallest building in the United States. They visited One World Observatory, located on floors 100 to 102.

They were joined by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante.

The duke and duchess were greeted by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, his wife, Chirlane McCray, and son Dante. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

“It’s wonderful to be back,” the duchess said in a video shared on Twitter by The Recount, when asked if she was enjoying her visit to New York.

In another clip, the mayor could be heard telling Meghan, “Enjoy, take a break.”

The duke and duchess held masks as they left One World Observatory. Taylor Hill / WireImage

The duke and duchess later visited the 9/11 memorial, paying their respects at the waterfall pools that are situated where the twin towers once stood.

Harry and Meghan spent some time at one of the 9/11 memorial pools. Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The pools are surrounded by bronze barriers that include the names of the 2,983 people killed in both the 2001 and 1993 attacks on the World Trade Center, as well as at the Pentagon and in the hijacked planes.

This visit seems to be one of the couple's first public engagements since welcoming their second child, daughter Lilibet, in June. While in New York City, the duke and duchess will attend Global Citizen Live, a broadcast event in Central Park advocating for equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine around the world. The event will also include appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Lizzo and other artists.