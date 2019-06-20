The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to put their own personal stamp on their charitable efforts.

Kensington Palace announced Thursday that Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will split this year from The Royal Foundation they share with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and will form their own foundation.

"These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households," the palace said in a news release.

The Royal Foundation will become "the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle" for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the palace said.

The two royal couples will continue to work together on other projects in the future, including Heads Together, the mental health initiative that Harry, William and Kate launched in 2016, according to the palace.

Harry and Meghan's move to form their own charitable foundation comes after they moved out of Kensington Palace, the home of Prince William, Kate and their three children, into their new residence at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor in April.

The former Meghan Markle has been on maternity leave since the couple announced the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May.

She made her first public appearance since Archie's birth by joining Prince Harry earlier this month at the Trooping the Color event in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

Meghan gave a hint of what their future charitable foundation will focus on when she announced her patronage of charity groups in January that reflect four areas most important to her: arts, education, women and animal welfare.