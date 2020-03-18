Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delivered a message of unity and compassion on Wednesday as coronavirus cases topped 200,000 worldwide.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a hopeful message on Instagram as daily life has dramatically changed in several countries due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other,'' they wrote. "We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring."

Schools, restaurants, bars, businesses and churches have closed across America to combat the spread of the virus. President Trump also announced Wednesday that the border has been closed to "non-essential" traffic to Canada, where Harry and the former Meghan Markle have made their new home since stepping back as senior members of the British royal family.

"This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit,'' they wrote. "We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

The royal couple said they plan to release "accurate information and facts from trusted experts" about coronavirus in the coming weeks as well as focusing on "inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up."

"We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process — and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us."