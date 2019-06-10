Congratulations are in order for Prince Philip!

The Duke of Edinburgh is celebrating his 98th birthday on June 10 — and to mark the milestone, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, posted a sweet birthday tribute on their joint Instagram account.

“Wishing his Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!” the couple wrote. In the sweet photo, Harry, 34, and Philip are seen beaming at each other during a rugby match in 2015. As many have pointed out, the men share more than the same mischievous grin.

Last year, a throwback image of Philip went viral because of an uncanny resemblance to Harry. The photo in question was snapped in 1957 when Philip was in his mid-30s — the same age Harry is now — and people couldn’t get over their nearly identical noses, chins and smiles.

Harry and Meghan, 37, also included a picture from 1950, which shows Philip dancing with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, to whom he has been married more than 71 years.

Prince Harry described his grandparents' relationship in the 2012 documentary “The Diamond Queen” saying, “Regardless of whether my grandfather seems to be doing his own thing, sort of wandering off like a fish down the river, the fact that he’s there, personally, I don’t think she could do it without him,” he explained. “Especially when they’re both at this age.”

Philip has forged strong bonds with all of his grandchildren, including Harry's brother, Prince William.

William, 36, and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on Monday in honor of Philip’s special day. “Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!” wrote the pair. “#HappyBirthdayHRH.”

While Philip retired from his public royal duties in August 2017, he still has eight great-grandchildren to keep him busy!

In May, new parents Meghan and Harry treated their Instagram followers to a photo of Philip and the queen, 93, gazing adoringly at their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The touching picture also features Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

Philip made headlines earlier this year after he was spotted not wearing a seat belt just days after being involved in a car accident. Though the royal did not face any charges, he surrendered his driver's license shortly after the incident.