Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looked happy and relaxed when they were pictured on Valentine's Day in the first photo of them together since their stunning announcement last month that they were stepping back from their royal duties.

They were spotted looking casual as they exited a commercial flight at Canada's Victoria International Airport on Feb. 14, with Harry wearing a baseball cap and a sweater and Meghan sporting a cardigan, button-down shirt and black jeans. Their 9-month-old son, Archie, was not seen with them.

The royal couple was presumably returning from a trip to the United States. In recent weeks, their travels have included a JPMorgan event in Miami in which Harry served as a speaker, as well as a visit to Stanford University to discuss ideas about their future charitable entity with professors and academics.

Those two stops marked rare appearances for the Harry and Meghan since their announcement that they were going to "step back" from their duties as senior members of the British royal family, which resulted in Queen Elizabeth II announcing that the couple would no longer take public funds or use their HRH royal titles.

In the month since the bombshell announcement, the couple has been building a new life in Canada, which has included Meghan being spotted hiking last month on Vancouver Island with Archie and her dogs. Harry returned to Vancouver Island after he reached that agreement with the queen and the rest of the royal family about changes in his family's royal duties.