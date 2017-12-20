Lunch with the queen! Meghan Markle joins Prince Harry for royal Christmas tradition

share tweet pin email

No big deal, it’s just lunch with the queen.

Meghan Markle on Wednesday joined her fiancé Prince Harry and her future in-laws for her first royal holiday tradition: Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Tim Rooke / REX via Shutterstock Meghan Markle in the car, as she and Prince Harry head to the queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch hosts the occasion to celebrate the season with members of her extended family, including those who may not be invited to her lavish estate in Sandringham for Christmas Day.

Markle, however, nabbed an invite to that as well.

Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA Prince Harry drove himself and his fiancee to the event from their Kensington Palace apartment.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old American actress drove in to Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry, 33, behind the wheel of his Land Rover.

The couple arrived shortly after Harry’s brother, Prince William, drove up with his wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The two young royals are expecting another sibling in April.

Tim Rooke / REX via Shutterstock Prince William drives up to Buckingham Palace, as his 4-year-old son, Prince George, looks on from the back seat.

All of Queen Elizabeth’s children attended the luncheon, including Harry and William’s father, Prince Charles, who brought his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Jonathan Brady / PA Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their daughter Princess Charlotte.

Markle and Prince Harry announced their engagement last month, revealing in an interview that the California-raised actress had already met the monarch (and her corgis!) several times. But the Christmas luncheon provided Markle with an opportunity to meet more members of the royal family.

The couple, who plan to get married on May 18 inside Windsor Castle, will soon head off to spend Christmas at Sandringham, the monarchy's winter estate.

Harry received permission from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to bring Markle with him, breaking with tradition that had allowed non-royal members only after they had already married into the family.

Markle is expected to attend Christmas morning service at St. Mary Magadalene Church with Harry and his relatives.