Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 4, 2019, 3:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the palace.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have officially moved out of Kensington Palace and into their new home at the two-story Frogmore Cottage at Windsor in order to get settled ahead of the birth of their first child, according to London's ITV.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have moved into a new home ahead of the birth of their first child. Getty Images

The move, which was initially announced in November, returns Harry and Meghan to the site of their wedding. The two were married in 2017 on the grounds of Windsor, about 20 miles outside London, and had their reception at Frogmore House, right next to their new home at Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan is expected to give birth later this month or in early May.

The transition to the new home also splits the royal household, as Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, will remain living at Kensington Palace.

The move breaks up the household the brothers have shared for the past decade. The Sussexes' new office will now be based out of Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan had been living at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace since tying the knot. They had been waiting for renovations to be finished at Frogmore Cottage before moving in, according to ITV.

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton also lived at Nottingham Cottage when they were first married before upgrading to "Apartment 1a," a 20-room apartment within Kensington Palace, after the birth of Prince George in 2016.