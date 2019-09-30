Sign up for our newsletter

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be having a wonderful time during their royal tour of Africa!

Over the past week, we've been eagerly following the duchess' spot-on style and those adorable baby Archie sightings. But we've been equally obsessed with the sweet moments the royal couple have shared with local residents so far — especially the countless hugs they've dished out!

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle have received a warm welcome during their outings, and the new parents haven't been shy about extending a loving embrace to local residents.

Case in point? Prince Harry shared this heartwarming moment with a young girl in Botswana.

Dominic Lipinski / AP

And while visiting Victoria Yards in Johannesburg, the duchess got a hug from three children.

During a trip to Cape Town, Meghan got another hug from a group at mothers2mothers, an organization that employs women living with HIV.

Vantagenews.com via AP

While visiting Nyanga, Cape Town, she dropped to her knees to receive this warm welcome from one little boy.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple clearly enjoy getting up close and personal with local residents.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

And over the past week, they have dished out plenty of hugs to children.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

They've also shown plenty of love to adults, too.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The photos are really enough to brighten your day, and the best part is, the couple and the local residents seemed equally excited to meet each other.

Getty Images

From hugs to high-fives and beyond, the royal couple is clearly feeling the love during their royal tour of Africa.

Mike Hutchings / Reuters

So sweet, right?