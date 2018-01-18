See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charm crowds during visit to Wales

share tweet pin email

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle celebrated the language, culture and heritage of Wales during a visit Thursday that started a bit behind schedule due to train problems.

But the hour delay failed to dampen the excitement of the crowds that awaited the couple, who apologized for their tardiness as they met with well-wishers outside Cardiff Castle in Wales.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign autographs and shake hands with children outside Cardiff Castle in Wales.

Prince Harry and the former actress took time to shake hands and sign autographs with people greeting them with signs and Welsh flags. The couple then headed indoors to see musicians and poets taking part of a Welsh culture festival.

Frank Augstein / AP Meghan Markle smiles at well-wishers greeting her as she arrived in Cardiff, Wales.

Harry and Markle 's tour of Wales also included visits with athletes from the area and stops at organizations that encourages youth to participate in sports and physical activities.

Fans took to social media to have some fun with how the realities of common life had affected Prince Harry's commute as he made his way to Wales.

A surprise to absolutely no-one who has ever travelled by train between Cardiff and London. https://t.co/eWB4d34IQL — Jen Thornton (@jenthornton01) January 18, 2018

Find it hilarious that Prince Harry & Meghan Markleâs train from London Paddington is delayed by about an hour welcome to the real Britain guys — ffi (@citizxnerased) January 18, 2018

Hope they didnât have to stand up all the way. In a strangerâs armpit. Like my commute this morning #commuterproblems https://t.co/p9H0gE8T2I — Sandra Loy (@SandraLoy1) January 18, 2018

During their visit to Cardiff Castle, the couple met with musicians, poets and athletes from the area. They listened to a choir concert, watched a dance performance and sampled traditional Welsh fare.

Ben Birchall / Pool via AP Prince Harry talks to Meghan Markle as they watch a dance performance by Jukebox Collective in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales.

The prince and his fiancée then headed to Star Hub, a community and leisure center, to see the impact of an initiative that encourages inclusiveness through physical activities. The program, StreetGames, is one that Harry has worked with to help make sports accessible to disadvantaged youth.

In the gym they are hearing about the UsGirls @StreetGames programme that aims to get young women from all backgrounds involved in sport. pic.twitter.com/mZFzPLFIb0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

Harry and Markle took a tour of the Star Hub's gym, stopping along the way to speak with some of the youngsters working out on treadmills and participating in a spin class. They also watched a special performance at the center's dance studio.

Kayleigh and her street dance class put on a special performance in the StarHub dance studio. pic.twitter.com/ZwGNRyoOaU — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

Since the November announcement of their engagement, Harry, 33, has been introducing his American bride-to-be, 36, to her new nation by visiting different cities and areas throughout the United Kingdom.

On Dec. 1, the couple made their first official appearance together during a visit to charities based in Nottingham. Last week, they visited an urban radio station in the Brixton neighborhood of south London.

Harry and Markle plan to get married May 19 inside St. George’s Chapel, located on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle. Markle plans to be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England sometime before the wedding. She also is expected to become a British citizen.