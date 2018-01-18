See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle charm crowds during visit to Wales

Prince Harry and his fiancée Meghan Markle celebrated the language, culture and heritage of Wales during a visit Thursday that started a bit behind schedule due to train problems.
But the hour delay failed to dampen the excitement of the crowds that awaited the couple, who apologized for their tardiness as they met with well-wishers outside Cardiff Castle in Wales.
Prince Harry and the former actress took time to shake hands and sign autographs with people greeting them with signs and Welsh flags. The couple then headed indoors to see musicians and poets taking part of a Welsh culture festival.
Harry and Markle 's tour of Wales also included visits with athletes from the area and stops at organizations that encourages youth to participate in sports and physical activities.
Fans took to social media to have some fun with how the realities of common life had affected Prince Harry's commute as he made his way to Wales.
During their visit to Cardiff Castle, the couple met with musicians, poets and athletes from the area. They listened to a choir concert, watched a dance performance and sampled traditional Welsh fare.
The prince and his fiancée then headed to Star Hub, a community and leisure center, to see the impact of an initiative that encourages inclusiveness through physical activities. The program, StreetGames, is one that Harry has worked with to help make sports accessible to disadvantaged youth.
Harry and Markle took a tour of the Star Hub's gym, stopping along the way to speak with some of the youngsters working out on treadmills and participating in a spin class. They also watched a special performance at the center's dance studio.
Since the November announcement of their engagement, Harry, 33, has been introducing his American bride-to-be, 36, to her new nation by visiting different cities and areas throughout the United Kingdom.
On Dec. 1, the couple made their first official appearance together during a visit to charities based in Nottingham. Last week, they visited an urban radio station in the Brixton neighborhood of south London.
Lifetime is making a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan MarklePlay Video - 0:28
Harry and Markle plan to get married May 19 inside St. George’s Chapel, located on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor Castle. Markle plans to be baptized and confirmed into the Church of England sometime before the wedding. She also is expected to become a British citizen.
Meghan Markle through the years, from homecoming queen, to Prince Harry's bride-to-be.
Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Meghan Markle in the spring of 2018 and they will live at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, London. The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, secretly got engaged in November 2017.
Meghan Markle in a photo from her 1998 high school yearbook in 1998, where she's listed as Rachel Markle (her given name). Markle was born in Los Angeles in 1981 and raised by her mother Doris, a yoga instructor and social worker, and father Tom, a lighting director.
Markle poses in her school uniform alongside her classmates at the all-girl Catholic school Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. The budding actress performed in several school plays as part of a drama club.
Markle shows her royal potential when she was crowned school homecoming queen in November, 1998.
Markle graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication in 2003, double-majoring in theater and international relations.
For one season, Markle held a suitcase on the Howie Mandel-hosted game show Deal or No Deal. She told Esquire in 2013: "I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down."
Markle, who is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit US TV drama "Suits," started acting on "General Hospital" in 2002 and by 2011, she went on to star in the movies "Get Him To The Greek," "Remember Me," and "Horrible Bosses."
Markle's other TV show appearances include the series "90210," "Knight Rider" and "Without a Trace." In this photo she attends the USA Network 2013 Upfront event on May 16, 2013 in New York.
In September 2011, she married film producer Trevor Engelson after dating for seven years. The pair divorced two years later.
Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner in 2011.
In March of 2016, Markle became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, which campaigns for better education, food and healthcare for children around the world. As part of her role, the actress traveled to Rwanda for the charity's Clean Water Campaign. As well as her humanitarian work, she is known for campaigning for gender equality.
Markle attends the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 2, 2015, in New York.
In April of 2017, Markle officially shut down her lifestyle website of three years, The Tig. She started it as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspired her, food and travel. Even though the move came one month after Markle went with Prince Harry to his best friend's wedding, reports say she closed the site to allow her more time for her role on "Suits" and her humanitarian work.
See her on the TODAY show revealing her favorite thing to cook!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly began dating in the summer of 2016. In May of 2017, Markle joined the prince at the wedding reception for Pippa Middleton.
Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle at a charity polo match at Coworth Park in Ascot, the first time they attended a public event together as a couple.
A piece of street art of Meghan Markle accompanied by two Queen's Guards appeared in a north London street in November 2016. On November 8, 2016 Prince Harry issued a statement confirming his relationship with Markle. The statement expressed Prince Harry's fear regarding Markle's safety and, "is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his."
Prince Harry joined Markle in Toronto for Easter instead of spending the holiday at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. The couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary this summer amid engagement rumors.
Actress Meghan Markle opened up publicly for the first time about her year-long relationship with Prince Harry, whom she repeatedly refereed to as "my boyfriend" in a new Vanity Fair article. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception," Markle says. "Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship."
See the video here.
Prince Harry arrives holding hands with his fiancee Meghan Markle, to the wheelchair tennis match for wounded warriors, during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017. Markle had not been seen with him at public events, until now. See the video here.
Meghan Markle, fiancee of Prince Harry stands with her mother, Doria Ragland, as she watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2017. The prince joined Markle and her mother in the luxury box for a kiss before heading out to give his final speech. Markle's mother is a social worker and yoga instructor who flew to the event from Los Angeles.
A man in a town cryer costume rings his bell as he announces the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Kensington Palace, west London, England, on November 27, 2017.
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, on November 27, 2017. Clarence House earlier announced the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. 'His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.' the statement said.