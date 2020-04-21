Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie called Queen Elizabeth for her 94th birthday

Sign up for our newsletter

Prince Harry and his family made sure to call his grandmother Tuesday to wish her a happy 94th birthday.

Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their 11-month-old son, Archie, held a video call with Queen Elizabeth II to wish her a happy birthday, according to a U.K. rep.

Harry and Meghan have been living in Los Angeles with Archie after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

Harry's brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also sent birthday wishes for the queen through their Kensington Palace account.

The well-wishes came during a subdued celebration for the monarch due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace's Twitter and Instagram accounts shared some throwback "private" footage of the queen from when she was a young girl.

"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!" the caption read.