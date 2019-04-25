Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 25, 2019, 12:08 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance Thursday in London, where he joined his sister-in-law, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, for an annual service honoring the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces.

Harry recently moved into a new home outside London on the grounds of the family’s Windsor Estate, where his wife, the former Meghan Markle, is believed to be waiting out the birth of the couple’s first child.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, enter Westminster Abbey in London. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The prince’s appearance at the service inside Westminster Abbey had not been announced until Buckingham Palace confirmed his visit shortly before his arrival. It seemed to indicate that Meghan was not in any immediate danger of going into labor.

The Duchess of Cambridge greets people attending the Anzac Day service. POOL / Reuters

Harry and Catherine smiled and chatted with each other as they entered the church. The two in-laws have always enjoyed a close relationship, with the prince reportedly describing Catherine as the sister he never had. But rumors of tension between their two families have swirled ever since Meghan formally joined the royal family last May.

Anzac Day commemorates the first major military battle by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I. Reuters

The annual Anzac Day of Commemoration and Thanksgiving marks the anniversary of the first major military battle by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I.

Catherine’s husband, Prince William, was in New Zealand to attend a service paying tribute there to military members who lost their lives in battle.

The most recent public appearance by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was in March when she and Harry made a visit to London’s New Zealand House. The couple offered condolences to the victims of the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lay floral bouquets at the home of the New Zealand High Commission in London on March 15. Ian Vogler / AFP - Getty Images

New Zealand holds a special place in Harry’s heart for several reasons. Among them, he and Meghan visited the nation last October as part of their first official tour abroad together. The pair also visited Australia, Tonga and Fiji.