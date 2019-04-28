Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 28, 2019, 5:25 PM UTC / Updated April 28, 2019, 7:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

Amid the royal baby watch, Prince Harry stepped out on Sunday for a surprise appearance at the 2019 London Marathon. Notably missing was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who's due to give birth any day now.

The prince spent the afternoon cheering on runners, meeting with volunteers, and presenting medals to the London Marathon and Wheelchair Winners, including the World Para Athletics World Championship Marathon.

Prince Harry posed in a series of photos on the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex alongside marathon runners, members of the St. John Ambulance London & South Regions Medical Response Team, and volunteers for the marathon.

“Today, The Duke of Sussex, Patron of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, attended the 2019 @LondonMarathon where he cheered on runners, thanked volunteers for their selfless support, and congratulated the winners,” the photo was captioned. “The Duke has been Patron of the Trust since 2012 because he believes that mental fitness is absolutely crucial to our wellbeing.”

Daniel Romanchuk of the USA and Manuela Schar of Switzerland pose for a photo with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex after both winning their respective Wheelchair races during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon in the United Kingdom on April 28, 2019 in London, England. Naomi Baker / Getty Images

It was reported that Prince Harry had planned on attending but did not publicly announce his appearance due to the marathon’s close proximity to the due date of his firstborn child with the duchess.

Fans of the royal pair wait with bated breath for the announcement, with some saying they have "mini-heart attacks," each time there's a new post from their official Instagram account.

The former Meghan Markle has been absent from public events as her due date approaches. Prince Harry made a public appearance earlier this week with his sister-in-law, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to attend the Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey for an annual service that honors the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand forces.

The duchess was also absent when Prince Harry, Prince William, and the former Kate Middleton attended an Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced that they would be keeping the details of the birth of the royal baby private, which will include no planned appearance in front of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, the place where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for photos after the births of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.