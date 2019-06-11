Prince Harry had a special reminder of his wife nearby during a meeting with the Nepali prime minister at Kensington Palace Tuesday.

A rare photo of Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, believed to have been taken during their engagement, could be seen framed in the background while Harry met with KP Sharma Oli in the first visit by a Nepalese prime minister to the United Kingdom in 19 years.

Dominic Lipinski / Pool via AFP - Getty Images

The framed picture in the background shows a smiling Prince Harry, 34, in a blue suit and the former Meghan Markle, 37, beaming in a light blue dress.

It sat on display in their former home, as the royal couple moved from Kensington Palace to the two-story Frogmore Cottage at Windsor in April ahead of the birth of their first child.

The rare photo, which was never publicly released, is adorned with the royal couple's signatures and also has their monogram at the top of the black frame.

Dominic Lipinski / Pool via AFP - Getty Images

Between their official royal wedding photos and the thousands more taken at their public events, it's rare to have an unseen photo of the couple.

They also shared some never-before-seen shots of their wedding to mark their one-year anniversary last month.

This is the second time this particular picture of the smiling couple has popped up in the background of a royal photo.

Getty Images

Last year, Queen Elizabeth II was photographed hosting Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at Buckingham Palace when the framed shot of her grandson and his wife could be seen on a table.

While Harry was operating solo on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex has been back in the public eye since the couple announced the birth of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, last month.

Prince Harry has made several public appearances since welcoming the birth of their first child on May 6, but the duchess had been on maternity leave to care for their newborn son before making a public appearance on Saturday.

Meghan sat with Harry in a carriage during the Trooping the Color parade in London, an annual ceremony that honors Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday.