"Royals-watching" ranks up there with baseball as one of our favorite spectator sports. And if royal weddings are the World Series, glimpses of royal PDA definitely qualify as season highlights.

Like, say, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle canoodling at the Invictus Games' closing ceremonies in Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on Saturday night.

Karwai Tang / WireImage We saw that. We totally saw that!

To our knowledge, there was no Kiss Cam at the Invictus Games. But that didn't stop these two lovebirds from getting cozy in their VIP box.

Chris Young / AP She seems happy, don't you think?

We're thrilled to be seeing more and more of this typically private couple; earlier in the week, they were spotted holding hands in public for the first time. But Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, were just as comfortable spending time apart at the Invictus Games.

Markle found a lovely watching partner in her mother, Doria Ragland.

Danny Lawson - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images Family traits include being ridiculously photogenic while watching sporting events.

Danny Lawson - PA Images / PA Images via Getty Images Did somebody say, "All rise"?

Harry found his own entourage the previous day. You might have heard of them?

Karwai Tang / WireImage You know, these guys? Ring any bells?

Why, yes, that is former President Barack Obama, seated with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden.

Given the famous bromance between President Obama and his VP, we wonder how Biden felt watching the prince bond with his best buddy.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Ga Somebody meme this, quick.

We'd like to think they're all just one big, happy international family.

As long as no one tries to steal Prince Harry's popcorn, that is!