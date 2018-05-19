It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day! Here's the latest

Get the latest from TODAY
With an exchange of vows and a set of new royal titles, Prince Harry, the younger son of the late Princess Diana and grandson of the British monarch, married California native Meghan Markle in a regal church ceremony Saturday set on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Harry, wearing his formal Blues and Royals frock coat military uniform, told his bride, "You look amazing," after she arrived at the altar. The couple continued to exchange loving glances at each other throughout the one-hour ceremony inside the castle's St. George's chapel.
Markle wore a simple white gown with a white boatneck, long sleeves and a sweeping lace train, all designed by the British artistic director of the Givenchy. The bride wore the Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara, on loan from the British monarch, on top of her veil.
She walked into the chapel by herself, followed by her wedding party of young page boys and bridesmaids. Among them, Harry's nephew, Prince George, and niece, Princess Charlotte. She then met up with Harry's father, Prince Charles, who escorted her to the high altar to meet the groom.
Just hours before the ceremony, England's monarch Queen Elizabeth bestowed upon new titles to her grandson and his bride. Harry, 33, will now be referred to as The Duke of Sussex, and Markle, 36, as The Duchess of Sussex.
The traditional royal wedding ceremony was marked by numerous American touches, including a rousing sermon delivered by Bishop Michael Curry, the first black pastor to preside over the Episcopal Church, and a choir that sang the American classic "Stand By Me," by Ben E. King.
Following the ceremony, the couple walked outside to the cheers of several hundred lucky members of the public. They kissed each other atop the chapel steps before walking into a horse-drawn carriage that took the newlyweds on a tour around the town.
The wedding was attended by roughly 600 dignitaries and A-list celebrities from around the world who filed into Windsor Castle to witness the most anticipated wedding of the year.
The day provided perfect sunny weather to the thousands of excited well-wishers who lined the walkway of St. George's Chapel to cheer on the arrival of guests, who included high-wattage stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Idris Alba, and George and Amal Clooney.
Harry's wedding to Markle, who quit her career as an actress and lifestyle blogger to marry her sweetheart, is the biggest royal event since Harry's older brother, Prince William, married the former Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011.
Harry is the sixth in line to the British throne, following his father, brother and brother's three children. However, as the younger son of the beloved Princess Diana, the impish royal redhead with a former wild-child reputation grew up before the eyes of the entire world and captured hearts with his engagement to Markle.
The last week has been full of controversy for the couple. On Thursday, just two days before the wedding, Markle released a statement confirming her father would not be attending the ceremony. A day later, Kensington Palace announced that Markle would instead be accompanied down the aisle by her future father-in-law, Prince Charles.
The bride and groom met in July 2016 on a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Neither knew much about the other: The prince had never heard of the actress, who in turn knew only superficially about the royal family.
The two hit it off during two back-to-back dates in London before the Harry convinced Markle, who lived and worked in Toronto, to come with him on a trip to Botswana several weeks later.
“We camped out with each other under the stars,” he said during an interview after the couple announced their engagement.
They spent five “absolutely fantastic” days with each other, the prince said.
“Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other,” he said.
The couple kept quiet about their relationship until Harry released a rare statement in November 2016 attacking paparazzi for news coverage he described as racist and sexist.
Markle identifies as biracial. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is black and her father, Thomas Markle, is white. Her parents divorced when she was young.
In addition to being a person of color, Markle also was previously married. She was with American film producer Trevor Engelson until their divorce in 2013.
Markle's wedding will be the first time an American has married a British royal since King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in December 1936 to marry Wallis Simpson, a twice-divorced socialite.