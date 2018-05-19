It's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day! Here's the latest

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

With an exchange of vows and a set of new royal titles, Prince Harry, the younger son of the late Princess Diana and grandson of the British monarch, married California native Meghan Markle in a regal church ceremony Saturday set on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Harry, wearing his formal Blues and Royals frock coat military uniform, told his bride, "You look amazing," after she arrived at the altar. The couple continued to exchange loving glances at each other throughout the one-hour ceremony inside the castle's St. George's chapel.

Prince Harry lifts the veil of his bride. Owen Humphreys / Reuters

Markle wore a simple white gown with a white boatneck, long sleeves and a sweeping lace train, all designed by the British artistic director of the Givenchy. The bride wore the Queen Mary diamond bandeau tiara, on loan from the British monarch, on top of her veil.

Meghan Markle at the high altar of her wedding to Prince Harry. JONATHAN BRADY / AFP /Getty Images

She walked into the chapel by herself, followed by her wedding party of young page boys and bridesmaids. Among them, Harry's nephew, Prince George, and niece, Princess Charlotte. She then met up with Harry's father, Prince Charles, who escorted her to the high altar to meet the groom.

Just hours before the ceremony, England's monarch Queen Elizabeth bestowed upon new titles to her grandson and his bride. Harry, 33, will now be referred to as The Duke of Sussex, and Markle, 36, as The Duchess of Sussex.

The bride enters the church for her big day! BEN STANSALL / AFP - Getty Images

The traditional royal wedding ceremony was marked by numerous American touches, including a rousing sermon delivered by Bishop Michael Curry, the first black pastor to preside over the Episcopal Church, and a choir that sang the American classic "Stand By Me," by Ben E. King.

Following the ceremony, the couple walked outside to the cheers of several hundred lucky members of the public. They kissed each other atop the chapel steps before walking into a horse-drawn carriage that took the newlyweds on a tour around the town.

The wedding was attended by roughly 600 dignitaries and A-list celebrities from around the world who filed into Windsor Castle to witness the most anticipated wedding of the year.

The day provided perfect sunny weather to the thousands of excited well-wishers who lined the walkway of St. George's Chapel to cheer on the arrival of guests, who included high-wattage stars such as Oprah Winfrey, Idris Alba, and George and Amal Clooney.