May 3, 2019, 4:46 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Prince Harry has canceled a trip to Amsterdam that was scheduled for next week, raising the possibility that the birth of his first child with the Duchess of Sussex could be any day now.

The royal press office confirmed to TODAY on Friday that the duke's trip to the capital city of the Netherlands scheduled for May 8 has been postponed, but did not make any mention of the impending birth of Baby Sussex.

Does Prince Harry's change in travel plans mean the royal baby is on the way in the next few days? Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The change means he will be home with his wife, the former Meghan Markle, for at least another day next week.

"Due to the logistical planning for the travelling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement to TODAY.

"The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned."

Harry's travel schedule has been dissected by royal baby watchers in recent weeks.

Buckingham Palace had announced on Wednesday that he would visit the Netherlands on May 8 and 9 to launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games. Those trips had been on the calendar for a while before the change in plans was announced on Friday.

Initial speculation was that either the baby was coming before the end of this week, or even that he or she had already arrived.

The Duke and Duchess had previously announced they would be keeping the details of the birth private.

However, the change in schedule for next week appears to indicate that the baby is still on the way.

As the public hangs on every Instagram post from @SussexRoyal and every amendment to Harry's travel schedule, nothing is official until an announcement from the palace.

It could be a joyous weekend coming up for the royal couple!