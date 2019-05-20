Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 2:22 PM UTC / Updated May 20, 2019, 2:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

An adorable new video gives a rare look at some intimate moments of family fun for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children, a treat for royal fans who had a weekend of new photos of the family and never-before-seen images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

The palace released video on Monday of Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, frolicking with their parents at the Royal Horticultural Society's new garden show, which the former Kate Middleton helped bring to life.

Princess Charlotte can be seen trying out the rope swing, Prince George did some climbing and Prince Louis showed off his walking skills just under a month after celebrating his first birthday.

We get a close-up shot of Prince Louis holding up a stick he's found, while another cute scene shows Prince George and Princess Charlotte dipping their toes in a stream together.

The video provides one of the few glimpses into the emerging personalities of the young children, from Prince George's big smile to Princess Charlotte playfully yelling "Oooh la la!" in excitement when she heads into the garden.

The family footage followed a series of sweet photos released on Sunday of them enjoying their playful day together in the garden, which the three children helped the Duchess of Cambridge create in their own little way.

"Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den," a caption of a photo of Prince Louis with the Duchess reads.

The duchess also showed off her own playful side in a series of photos released on Saturday in which she is having a great time in the garden setting while sporting her favorite jeans and combats boots.

All in all, a great weekend of family fun!